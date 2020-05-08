Sunesis Pharma (SNSS) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on Sunesis Pharma (SNSS) today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunesis Pharma with a $2.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.46 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Sunesis Pharma has an average volume of 1.59M.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The firms activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.