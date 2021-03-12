Sundial Growers (SNDL) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Tamy Chen downgraded Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Sell on March 10 and set a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sundial Growers is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.60, which is a -55.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, ATB Capital Markets also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $0.45 price target.

Based on Sundial Growers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.87 million and GAAP net loss of $71.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $97.45 million.

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.