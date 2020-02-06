Suncor Energy (SU) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU) today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $37.31 average price target.

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $784 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $212 million.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.