Suncor Energy (SU) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.61, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 39.0% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $25.65 average price target, which is a 133.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $212 million.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.

