Sun Life Financial (SLF) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF) today and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.93, close to its 52-week low of $24.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.12.

The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $24.64. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 662.9K.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.