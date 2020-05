Sun Life Financial (SLF) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF), with a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.98, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.14 and a one-year low of $24.38. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 935.1K.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.