Sun Life Financial (SLF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic reiterated a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF) today and set a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.84, close to its 52-week high of $52.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.54, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$69.00 price target.

Based on Sun Life Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.6 billion and net profit of $864 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.48 billion and had a net profit of $810 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is a Canadian financial services company and is one of the world’s largest insurers. The company provides life and health insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients globally.