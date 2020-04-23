Sun Communities (SUI) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities (SUI) yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Sun Communities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Sun Communities’ market cap is currently $10.97B and has a P/E ratio of 65.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SUI in relation to earlier this year.

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.