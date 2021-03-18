Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 116.0% and a 80.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Kubient, and Vuzix.

Summit Wireless Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, representing an 81.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.60 and a one-year low of $1.72. Currently, Summit Wireless Technologies has an average volume of 589.9K.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of wireless audio products. It offers semiconductors and wireless modules to consumer electronics companies and also focuses on implementing software licensing business segment. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, @RX control board, 30 Watt Amp, DAC board and USB TX. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.