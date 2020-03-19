Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Receives a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The the analyst consensus on Summit Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Summit Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Summit Therapeutics Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotic medicines. The company operates through the Drug Development segment, which covers its research and development activities carried out by the Group.