Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on Summit Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124K and GAAP net loss of $7.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $675K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.13 million.

Summit Therapeutics Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotic medicines. The company operates through the Drug Development segment, which covers its research and development activities carried out by the Group. Summit Therapeutics was founded by Stephen Graham Davies and Kay Dame Davies in January 2003 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.