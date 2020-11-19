Summit Midstream (SMLP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 17, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Summit Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.15 million and net profit of $25.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $100 million and had a GAAP net loss of $789K.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that is strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in North America. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, Piceance Basins, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded by Steven J. Newby in May 2012 and is headquartered in Downtown Houston, TX.