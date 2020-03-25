Summit Midstream (SMLP) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Summit Midstream with a $1.50 average price target, a 148.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Based on Summit Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of $327 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $134 million and had a net profit of $38.65 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that is strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in North America. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, Piceance Basins, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded by Steven J. Newby in May 2012 and is headquartered in Downtown Houston, TX.