Summit Midstream (SMLP) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 20, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Summit Midstream with a $15.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.95 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, Summit Midstream has an average volume of 98.74K.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that is strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in North America. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, Piceance Basins, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded by Steven J. Newby in May 2012 and is headquartered in Downtown Houston, TX.