Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matt Logan maintained a Hold rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) today and set a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colliers International Group, AMERICAN HOTEL, and FirstService.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.04, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

Based on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.25 million and net profit of $95.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.23 million and had a net profit of $66.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMMCF in relation to earlier this year.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.