Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and City Office REIT.

Summit Hotel Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, representing a -9.2% downside. In a report issued on June 1, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

Summit Hotel Properties’ market cap is currently $846.9M and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.