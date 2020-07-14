Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and PotlatchDeltic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Hotel Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.80.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and GAAP net loss of $15.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $12.88 million.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.