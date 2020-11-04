Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.6% and a 40.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Hotel Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing a 44.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.59 and a one-year low of $2.32. Currently, Summit Hotel Properties has an average volume of 783.5K.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.