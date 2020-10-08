Sulzer AG (SULZF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 6, Marcus Almerud from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sulzer AG (SULZF), with a price target of CHF77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Cargotec, and Nordex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sulzer AG with a $100.19 average price target.

Sulzer AG’s market cap is currently $2.68B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.69.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. The company provides pumping solutions; rotating equipment maintenance and services; and separation, reaction, and mixing technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services, which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines; turbocompressors; and generators and motors. The Applicator Systems segment includes products and services for liquid application and mixing technology. The Chemtech segment covers products and services for separation, reaction, and mixing technology. The company was founded by Johann Jakob Sulzer-Neuffert in 1834 and is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.