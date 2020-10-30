Stryker (SYK) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Stryker (SYK), with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $200.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.25, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $234.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $227.39 and a one-year low of $124.54. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.