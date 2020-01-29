Stryker (SYK) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Stryker (SYK) today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and ConforMIS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $466 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.07 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,500 shares for a total of $79,635.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems.