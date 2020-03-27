Stryker (SYK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Credit Suisse gave Stryker (NYSE: SYK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Stryker today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $234.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.30 and a one-year low of $124.54. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,000 shares for a total of $59,700.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

