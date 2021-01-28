Stryker (SYK) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Stryker (SYK) yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $230.75, close to its 52-week high of $247.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $254.45 average price target.

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.74 billion and net profit of $621 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $466 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.