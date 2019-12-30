Stryker (SYK) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Stryker (SYK), with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $233.00 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $242.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $223.45 and a one-year low of $151.63. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,500 shares for a total of $79,635.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems.