Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.08, representing a 153.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.25 price target.

Strongbridge Biopharma’s market cap is currently $162.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.47.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.