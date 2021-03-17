Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Strongbridge Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 186.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.63 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average volume of 811.5K.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.