Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 281.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Strongbridge Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $84.06 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.