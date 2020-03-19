Strix Group (STXXF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst James wood maintained a Buy rating on Strix Group (STXXF) today and set a price target of p180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90, equals to its 52-week high of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, wood is ranked #3868 out of 6147 analysts.

Strix Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. The company was founded by Eric Taylor in 1951 and is headquartered in Ronaldsway, Isle of Man.