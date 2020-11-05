Strategic Education (STRA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education (STRA) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.10, close to its 52-week low of $81.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 38.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strategic Education with a $132.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $187.98 and a one-year low of $81.83. Currently, Strategic Education has an average volume of 219.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.