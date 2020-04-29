Strategic Education (STRA) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education (STRA), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strategic Education with a $175.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $189.79 and a one-year low of $108.91. Currently, Strategic Education has an average volume of 130.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STRA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.