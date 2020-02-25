Strategic Education (STRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education (STRA), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education’s market cap is currently $3.48B and has a P/E ratio of 46.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness.