Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Strata Skin Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.73 million and GAAP net loss of $1.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.33 million.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.