Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.93 and a one-year low of $0.76. Currently, Strata Skin Sciences has an average volume of 47.01K.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.