Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strata Skin Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00, representing a 166.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Strata Skin Sciences’ market cap is currently $51.67M and has a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.