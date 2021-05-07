Store Capital (STOR) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital (STOR), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.48, close to its 52-week high of $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Burrows is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Burrows covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, First Industrial Realty, and Brixmor Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Store Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Store Capital’s market cap is currently $9.22B and has a P/E ratio of 41.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.