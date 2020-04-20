Store Capital (STOR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital (STOR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.96, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Extra Space Storage, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Store Capital with a $22.42 average price target, a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Store Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $173 million and net profit of $59.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a net profit of $56.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STOR in relation to earlier this year.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.