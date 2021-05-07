Store Capital (STOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Store Capital (STOR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.15, close to its 52-week high of $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Store Capital with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.40 and a one-year low of $16.63. Currently, Store Capital has an average volume of 1.42M.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.