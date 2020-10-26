Stoneridge (SRI) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Stoneridge (SRI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Stoneridge has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.84 and a one-year low of $13.87. Currently, Stoneridge has an average volume of 153.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.