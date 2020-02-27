Stoneridge (SRI) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Stoneridge (SRI), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.57, close to its 52-week low of $25.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoneridge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.46 and a one-year low of $25.11. Currently, Stoneridge has an average volume of 160.6K.

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets.