Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.69, close to its 52-week low of $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics.

Stoke Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $39.04 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Stoke Therapeutics has an average volume of 204.3K.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver.