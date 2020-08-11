Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Canaccord Genuity gave Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoke Therapeutics with a $38.00 average price target, implying a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Stoke Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.74 million.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.