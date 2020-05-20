Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 50.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoke Therapeutics with a $36.33 average price target, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Stoke Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STOK in relation to earlier this year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.