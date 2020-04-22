Stmicroelectronics (STM) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stmicroelectronics (STM), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IPG Photonics, Plug Power, and Sensata.

Stmicroelectronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.90.

Based on Stmicroelectronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and net profit of $392 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.65 billion and had a net profit of $418 million.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.