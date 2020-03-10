Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Stitch Fix’s market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of 84.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.