Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Erinn Murphy from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Steven Madden.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.69, which is a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $32.35 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

