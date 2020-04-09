Stitch Fix (SFIX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.57, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.7% and a 30.9% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $19.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stitch Fix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $452 million and net profit of $11.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $370 million and had a net profit of $11.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on SFIX: