Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Hold rating to Stitch Fix (SFIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 39.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $21.43 average price target, representing a -14.0% downside. In a report issued on June 3, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Stitch Fix’s market cap is currently $2.55B and has a P/E ratio of 100.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

