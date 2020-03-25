Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Stephen J McManus maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 39.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.34 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 2.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.