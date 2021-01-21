Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Buy

Heartland Express (HTLD) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Ross today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Ross covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Schneider National.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heartland Express with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on Heartland Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $162 million and net profit of $20.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $20.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLD in relation to earlier this year.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.