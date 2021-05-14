Stifel Nicolaus Thinks Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 41.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 389.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.85 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 636K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.